There is a solution to the problems we face as Americans. First , let the medical experts — doctors, nurses, EMT — take care of the American people. The folks in Washington, D.C., need to focus on paying our debts, inflation, bank closings, making our children safe and a host of other things that sit idly while they meddle in the medical field.

Do the job you get paid to do. Women have the right to take care of their bodies the way they see fit. So, to Congress and the Supreme joke: Mind your business.

Who Knows
Who Knows

We are not a democracy. If you would have stayed awake in school you may have learned we are a Constitutional Republic and why we are.

As to the politicians in Washington solving problems you are barking up the wrong tree.

Washington creates problems, doesn't solve problems.

