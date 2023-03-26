Jim Giese’s recent column cited supposedly disproven “doomsday” predictions to ridicule climate science. Some were predictions of lone scientists. Others were broadly researched and mitigated by government action (banning freon to protect the ozone layer; limiting sulfur emissions to curtail acid rain).

Since the early 1800s, starting with French physicist Fourier, scientists have known that earth’s atmosphere traps heat from the sun. Understanding how that happens came over decades of research. In 1897, the Nobel Prize winning Danish chemist Arrhenius outlined how carbon dioxide has an outsized impact on heat retention. By the 1960s, some scientists were warning that carbon dioxide and other “greenhouse gases” are being spewed into the atmosphere in amounts that will significantly warm our planet. The scientific community has gradually come to a consensus that this is happening and that the effects will be damaging.

