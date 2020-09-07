Before heading to the hospital for her shift, Robin Esmann reflects on the importance of her role. Now more than ever, she is needed but her sacrifices do not come without a cost.
There are risks for herself, her loved one and those she cares for. But she knows they are worth it, and the benefits are what drive her forward every day.
“An essential worker is someone that is required to work regardless of what’s going on with themselves,” said Esmann, a registered nurse at Guttenberg Municipal Hospital and Clinics. “It is a worker that needs to be there for the community and make sure that our communities are providing the essential services they need during times like this.”
Lately, bright rectangular yard signs can be spotted protruding from lawns throughout the area. The signs are written with bold letters in order to let those who pass by and catch a glimpse know they are thankful for the workers like Esmann who have gone to work every day in the midst of the pandemic to ensure others have food, health care, education and other necessary services.
Although Esmann has worked as a nurse for the past 40 years, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced her to face new obstacles that have helped her realize what being an essential worker really means.
“We didn’t sign up for something that is so unknown and so scary,” she said. “Obviously as an essential worker, we are on the front lines of this virus that we just don’t know very much about. We hope we are doing everything right, but there is so much unknown.”
Morgan Christen’s everyday life has been entrenched in every aspect of the manufacturing industry since she can remember. Her parents purchased the lumber company Kendrick Inc. in Edgewood, Iowa, in 1982, and she and her three siblings work in various facets of the company.
Christen, a human resources manager, said prior to the pandemic she knew her job was essential, but until this year, she does not think others in the industry realized they, too, were so indispensable.
“I think as the essential workers, they may not have seen they were essential, but now they see what they do does make an impact,” she said. “I always knew because my heart has always been here my whole life, and I have always been seeing it.”
But after businesses shut down throughout the country earlier this year to stem the spread of the virus, people began to give more thought to everyday items that they could no longer find on the shelves at a grocery stores or online, Christen said.
“Maybe people don’t realize they are really an essential worker until the work stops,” she said. “I am hoping from what we have experienced in our country this year it opens peoples’ eyes.”
The double shifts have been a lot more humid for Paige Paisley now that a mask is part of her uniform at L.May Eatery in downtown Dubuque. But the extra steps between socially distanced tables she now has to take have been worth it to ensure her own and customers’ safety, she said.
“It was a lot scarier right away, but I think we have all gotten a little numb to it,” she said. “I have been limiting my interactions with friends and family.”
Paisley said she has worked full-time as a server at L.May for three years now. She said COVID-19 really highlighted how much more there is to the restaurant industry than just a place for people to stop for a meal.
“I think it became more apparent as time went on that going out to eat in general is entertainment and knowing that people still wanted good food and good service,” she said. “It’s just being a part of something that everyone needs in times of happiness and sadness. We are always there to help everyone throughout the pandemic.”
When it was time for Tina Roth to return to her classroom and begin prepping for the upcoming year, apprehension was not one of the emotions she felt when she walked into the school building for the first time in months.
Regardless of what was going on in the world, she was ready.
“I love what I do,” said Roth, who teaches 4-year-olds at Platteville School District. “Teaching is an adventure because every day is unique. I love kids. I have no hesitation about going.”
With so many worries and questions about how this school-year would play out, Roth said she doesn’t think people realized how irreplaceable teachers really are. But Roth notes it’s not just her profession that is essential but others like postal service workers, grocery store clerks, daycare providers and so many others that need to be recognized.
“We are recognizing that they are out there doing their job, and it is sometimes risking their own health or the health of their families,” she said. “I am hoping that we learn to take into account all of the work these people are doing. It would bring it closer to home.”