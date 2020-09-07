News in your town

Area election officials hope to avoid staffing issues at polls

Biz Buzz: Soap business launches in Maquoketa; new outdoor dining option in Dubuque; local fish store grows; Sonic breaks ground

Essential workers highlight importance of sacrifices during pandemic

Dubuque motorcyclist injured in collision with deer

Dubuque's annual Walk to End Alzheimer's to be held with different look

2nd teen dies of injuries from UTV crash near Belmont

Person who makes a difference: Dubuque woman helps out 'sew' much

'A day to remember:' Hundreds of vessels show support during Trump Boat Parade in Dubuque

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Beware the snack attack

Clarke professor creates audio clip to mimic buzz of student conversation

17 new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County as state total tops 70,000

Letter: Seek full context of campaign advertising

Mayo Clinic Q And A: Diabetes management and COVID risk

Townsend: Difficult times show strength of Dubuque area people

TV highlights for Monday, Sept. 7

QAnon conspiracy emerges in some state legislative races

Summer of protest: Chance for change, but obstacles exposed

States plan for cuts as Congress deadlocks on more virus aid

WikiLeaks' Assange to fight US extradition bid in UK court

'Tenet' tallies $20.2M as Americans step back into theaters

As virus cases drop, governors may gamble on bars. Again.

Mayor promises police reforms following Daniel Prude's death

1 killed, 7 hurt in late-night stabbings in UK's Birmingham

Almanac

Iowa to use $100 million for coronavirus testing

News in brief

Billboards promote mask-wearing, social distancing

Illinois mail in ballot requests pass 1 million and counting

Jacob Blake speaks out for first time since police shooting

Births

Colleges combating coronavirus turn to stinky savior: sewage

1 killed, 7 hurt in late-night stabbings in UK's Birmingham

WikiLeaks' Assange to fight US extradition bid in UK court

More than 200 airlifted to safety from California wildfire

'A day to remember:' Hundreds of vessels show support during Trump Boat Parade in Dubuque

States plan for cuts as Congress deadlocks on more virus aid

QAnon conspiracy emerges in some state legislative races

Veterans are divided about reports Trump disparaged military

Dubuque's annual Walk to End Alzheimer's to be held with different look

Veterans are divided about reports Trump disparaged military

Space Force aims to set standard for diversity, inclusion