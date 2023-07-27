Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Thomas Flynn, 3, of Bankston, Iowa, participates during the frog jumping competition at the Dubuque County Fair in Dubuque on Wednesday.
Brynley McCarthy, 2, of Dyersville, Iowa, gets help with her frog during the frog jumping competition at the fair on Wednesday.
Weston Clewell, 5, of Sherrill, Iowa, participates during the frog jumping competition at the Dubuque County Fair in Dubuque on Wednesday.
Rowan Kutsch, 5, of Durango, Iowa, participates during the frog jumping competition at the Dubuque County Fair in Dubuque on Wednesday.
Ben Engelken, 7, of Dyersville, Iowa, participates during the frog jumping competition at the Dubuque County Fair in Dubuque on Wednesday.
Ryan Kisting helps his son River, 3, both of Benton, Wis., participate during the frog jumping competition at the Dubuque County Fair in Dubuque on Wednesday.
A frog after the frog jumping competition at the Dubuque County Fair in Dubuque on Wednesday.
The smiles were leaping around the Dubuque County Fair Festival Area as more than 100 kids competed in the frog jump competition as part of kids’ day at the fair.
Frogs of all sizes were seized from ponds all over the county this week as families searched for the right frog that would take home the grand prize for the longest jump.
New bicycles and helmets were awarded to the first-, second- and third-place longest jump winners, as well as to the best-named frog, smallest frog and largest frog.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren and her husband, Charlie, who own Trackside Bar and Grill in Peosta, Iowa, have been sponsoring the event for the past 25 years.
“It’s always super fun to watch the kiddos get a kick out of it,” said Alexis Lundgren, emcee of the event and daughter of Shannon and Charlie.
There were also frogs provided to kids if they didn’t catch one themselves. Before the competition, Kaiden Donovan, 6, named the frog he was provided Jumpy.
“I named it Jumpy so it can jump the farthest because I really want a new bike,” he said.
Matt McCarthy and his children Bo and Lily caught the frogs they were going to use the night before in a pond in Peosta.
Bo, 5, said it wasn’t too difficult to catch the frog using his father’s cane pole.
“It was a long, big stick we caught them with,” he said.
When it came time for the competition to start, kids took turns placing their frogs in a green circle on the pavement to see how far the animals could go in three consecutive jumps.
Bo and Lily were the first to go in the competition, with their frogs jumping 27 and 34 inches, respectively,
Siblings Lexi, Jack and Scott Gronen participated in their first-ever frog jump.
The trio caught their frogs Wednesday morning.
“I got the biggest one,” Jack, 5, said while taunting his siblings.
Jack’s frog, Hoppy, jumped 42 inches.
Scott said he initially caught an even bigger one than Jack’s.
“I had one frog that was the biggest I’ve ever seen, but it jumped out of the bucket,” Scott, 7, said.
Lexi, 10, had a frog named Kermit, who jumped 69 inches.
“I’ve seen a lot of frogs named Hoppy and Hopper here, but not any Kermits,” she said. “I didn’t think mine would win because there are some jumbo frogs here.
Shane Steffen, 12, has participated in the frog event since he was just a year old. He said he’s gone to a pond in Asbury, Iowa, with his grandfather every year to find the right frog.
“You just take a fishing rod with a hook and put a worm on it and then just look for frogs and dangle it in front of their mouths until they take it,” Shane said.
His frog, named Froggy, jumped 58 inches. He said he got first place in his first-ever competition and then second place two years after that.
As he’s grown older, Shane said he doesn’t care as much these days if he wins.
After the competition, he said his neighbor let him put the frog in his pond.
“It’s cool seeing all the different frogs and their colors, and it’s fun watching them extend their whole bodies when they jump,” he said.
