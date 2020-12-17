EPWORTH, Iowa — Colorful lights flickered through the windows of the Western Dubuque High School cafeteria as Sandy Reeg readied herself to greet the long line of cars in the parking lot.
It was her third year volunteering for the Bobcat Community Christmas event, and every year she finds herself entranced by the energy created by those around her. It’s what keeps her coming back.
“The thing I enjoy the most is the excitement that’s in the building, and everyone is helping, and they are happy,” said Reeg, a special education consultant with Keystone Area Education Agency. “The people getting the meals are happy. Everyone is in a very festive mood.”
Western Dubuque High School on Wednesday held its third annual Bobcat Community Christmas, which feeds hundreds of local families. The school partners with the nonprofit Resources Unite to hold the event.
To keep staff and residents safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers decided to hold a drive-through event this year, rather than their usual practice of having guests dine inside the high school.
“We think it’s important to continue to do the things we have always done because that’s what makes Western Dubuque, Western Dubuque,” said Jacob Feldmann, Western Dubuque High School principal. “We could have easily said, ‘We can’t do this,’ but we said, ‘How can we do this?’ And that’s kind of what our district has taken on.”
The number of meals provided to families has increased each year, growing from 600 in the event’s first year to 1,100 this year.
“Our goal is to give back to our community and show appreciation because we are always asking our community for things, and this is a way to give back,” Feldmann said. “Times can be tough, so here’s a warm meal on us.”
Students in the high school’s service learning class organize and plan the event. This year, students asked local residents to sign up and tell them how many meals they needed and what time they could pick them up or whether they needed them delivered. More than 180 meals were delivered Thursday.
Chris Tipple, who teaches music and the service learning class, said Resources Unite helps supply many of the toys that are distributed to children ages 12 and younger. This year, the presents were handed through car windows by Santa Claus, who waited outside as vehicles circled through the front entrance of the high school.
“This event was born from wanting to provide something for our community, especially for people who were looking for community at Christmas,” Tipple said. “Because we created that, we also didn’t want to lose that.”
Reeg greeted families outside the school on Wednesday and called on a walkie-talkie to those working inside with the name of the family waiting for a meal. The evening’s menu consisted of chicken or pork, pasta, mashed potatoes, a vegetable and dessert.
One of the first in line was Beth Jarding and her two children, Lauren, 8, and Carter, 6. As they waited for their food, Carter stuck his head out the window, eager to move down the line and get closer to Santa Claus.
“It’s just a great community builder, and the kids love coming and seeing Santa and getting gifts,” Beth Jarding said.
As cars continued to line up, Addie Feldmann, 15, was outside ready to meet them and ensure they received their meals.
Addie is currently in the service learning class at the high school and said she enjoys seeing the ways she can make a difference and impact others.
“I think a big thing at our school is that we want to make sure everyone has an opportunity,” she said. “It’s our goal to give back and make a difference in the slightest bit. It’s cool to know what we’re doing matters.”