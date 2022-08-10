Dubuque County supervisors approved funding to train a trio of “coaches” to improve energy efficiency in rural and underserved areas, part of a broader shift alongside neighboring counties to help residents combat rising utility costs.

The Dubuque County Energy District will receive $55,225 to teach three individuals to conduct assessments of residential energy use and provide recommendations to residents and business owners to reduce their energy costs. One coach will further train to become Energy Star certified through the Department of Energy to conduct farm and business coaching sessions.

