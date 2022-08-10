Dubuque County supervisors approved funding to train a trio of “coaches” to improve energy efficiency in rural and underserved areas, part of a broader shift alongside neighboring counties to help residents combat rising utility costs.
The Dubuque County Energy District will receive $55,225 to teach three individuals to conduct assessments of residential energy use and provide recommendations to residents and business owners to reduce their energy costs. One coach will further train to become Energy Star certified through the Department of Energy to conduct farm and business coaching sessions.
The county will pay 80% of training fees for all coaches and 90% of fees for the Energy Star certification.
The county also will cover the cost of 54 residential and 27 farm or business coaching sessions at no cost to residents or business owners. Energy District program coordinator Michaela Freiburger said the program will prioritize rural and minority individuals, who often pay a higher portion of income on energy expenses than others.
“It’s focused on those who are last on the energy transition,” Freiburger said.
Coaching sessions will consist of guidance on reducing energy burden including conducting appliance inventories, advice on how to seek utility rebates and tax incentives, connecting individuals with solar and other clean energy opportunities like Renew Dubuque, as well as day-to-day tips and tricks.
“We can implement some LED lights here, your air conditioning doesn’t have the efficiency it could, stuff like that,” said Energy District board member Jacob Lucas.
Lucas said he expected the county to seek out applicants with experience conducting home inspections and with electrical equipment, such as home inspectors, electricians, and HVAC technicians.
The program follows similar initiatives underway in Winneshiek and Clayton counties as well as Green Iowa Americorps’ First Step Home Efficiency Program. The City of Dubuque also is conducting energy audits via housing inspectors as well as its Teen Resilience Corps.
Dubuque and other counties’ move to take a more active role in energy efficiency comes amid rising utility rates and a 2018 decision by the state Legislature to reduce the amount utilities were mandated to spend on improving energy efficiency.
“All of this energy coaching is recognizing the negative impacts of the Senate File in 2018,” Freiburger said. “Our neighbors are watching their energy rates and their energy usage go up as well.”
The Energy District plans to select its trainees by October and complete training by June 30 next year.
District officials also plan to seek state and federal funding in 2023 and 2024 but are waiting to complete budgeted coaching sessions.
“Right now we have to show Dubuque County has interest in these rural energy audits before we can apply for federal dollars,” Freiburger said.
