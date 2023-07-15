MANCHESTER, Iowa — Children of all ages got to see what it’s like to live as a farmer during the “Farmer for a Day Chores” event at the Delaware County Fair on Friday morning.
With temperatures reaching 80 degrees, fairgoers got to cool off underneath a tent containing calves, chickens, piglets and goats, all in separate enclosures.
Kathy Rahe, vice president of the fair board, has overseen the exhibit for several years.
Recommended for you
“Many children don’t experience this in their everyday life, so it’s an opportunity to interact with the animals and see what it’s like to be in animal agriculture,” she said.
The exhibit has been running since the fair opened on Tuesday, and it is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Sunday.
Kids could feed and pet the animals, hold the baby chicks and milk a life-sized fake dairy cow. A farming simulator computer game also was available to play near the exhibit.
Michaela Ronnebaum, of Delaware County, walked through the exhibit with her two sons, Grant and Gavin. For the Ronnebaums, interacting with farm animals is a daily occurrence.
“We live on a farm, so the smell of cow dung isn’t anything new to us,” Michaela joked.
Grant, 3, showed one of the family’s baby calves during the fair’s Kiddie Dairy Show. He had definite opinions on doing chores at home.
“My favorite is feeding the cows and my least (favorite) is cleaning my room.”
Sarah Meyen was attending her first day of the fair with her 2-year-old son, Maddox.
“We own chickens, and my family members have cattle,” she said. “(Maddox) is too young to be feeding the chickens now, so I brought him here to show him what it’ll be like when he’s older.”
Brinlei Finnell, 12, of Manchester, was petting a chick when one of the piglets began screeching.
“It was really loud,” Brinlei said. “I didn’t get scared, but my baby brother started to scream.”
Brinlei said her favorite parts of the fair have been going on all of the carnival rides and seeing the animals. While Brinlei doesn’t think she could be a farmer, her brother, Carson, 10, said that he could.
“Our great-uncle owns some cows, so I’m used to being around them and doing chores,” Carson said. “Milking the cows can be kind of gross, but I like feeding them.”
Laura Lewin, treasurer of the Delaware County Fair, volunteered at the exhibit alongside Rahe. Lewin said she’s been going to the fair for decades.
“It’s a family affair. Most of us on the fair board were either in 4-H growing up, or they’re married to somebody in 4-H or FFA as they were growing up,” she said. “Agriculture is something we’re all passionate about, and we hope to pass it down to the younger generation by having events like this.”