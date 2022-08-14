Gov. Kim Reynolds and her Republicans are on a rampage of zealous overreach. She has appointed all but two of the Iowa Supreme Court justices and if re-elected will complete the job of stripping us of so many of the freedoms and rights we have come to take for granted. She and her appointees (judicial, elected, otherwise) have decided that they will choose how we learn, love and live.
Since the Iowa GOP has taken control, their reckless legislation has resulted in the privatization of Medicaid; over 9,500 dead Iowans (from COVID-19); people carrying guns into Carnegie-Stout Public Library (no background screenings required); swimmers getting brain-eating amoeba in Iowa lakes; libraries and clinics closing. Their fanatical legislation and attack on liberties have also made Iowa a less hospitable place for business professionals as well as our young people.
If Reynolds and her merry band of ideologues succeed, these are items in their bull’s-eye: Our once first-class public education; our right to decide our own medical care; our right to contraception; our right to a safe work environment; our right to own our beautiful Iowa farmland and keep it secure from multi-national corporations. Will they finally succeed in privatizing Social Security? Ending Medicare?
This November, let’s return to legislative common sense. Restore Iowans’ freedom to learn through a quality, public education; our freedom to be healthy and safe; our freedom to privacy (in the bedroom and out) and to ultimately allow us to decide what’s best for us and our families!
