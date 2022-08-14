Gov. Kim Reynolds and her Republicans are on a rampage of zealous overreach. She has appointed all but two of the Iowa Supreme Court justices and if re-elected will complete the job of stripping us of so many of the freedoms and rights we have come to take for granted. She and her appointees (judicial, elected, otherwise) have decided that they will choose how we learn, love and live.

Since the Iowa GOP has taken control, their reckless legislation has resulted in the privatization of Medicaid; over 9,500 dead Iowans (from COVID-19); people carrying guns into Carnegie-Stout Public Library (no background screenings required); swimmers getting brain-eating amoeba in Iowa lakes; libraries and clinics closing. Their fanatical legislation and attack on liberties have also made Iowa a less hospitable place for business professionals as well as our young people.

