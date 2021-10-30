As the only African-American member of the Dubuque Community School Board, Anderson Sainci is willing to continue serving, and I believe that he’s earned our votes on Nov. 2.
In addition to providing much-needed racial diversity to the board, Anderson has spent time in every building in the district, reading to students, serving lunches, taking out the trash, attending building events and providing equity training for faculty and staff. Teachers, administrators and staff all appreciate having board members in their buildings.
Anderson also has led community efforts to provide hand sanitizer, masks, school supplies, clothing and food to the district’s most underserved populations during the pandemic. He was instrumental in developing the district’s policy of translating documents into Spanish and Marshallese and specifying that the data that support district decision-making be disaggregated by race.
With the Black Men’s Coalition, Anderson has taken students on campus visits to NICC, UD, Loras and Clarke, and has also helped expose young men of color to careers in the trades.
Anderson’s performance shows that no school board election is about just one issue — whether it’s hours, buildings, equity or masks. Give your votes to candidates who will do the best job overall.
Anderson was recently promoted to a highly responsible City of Dubuque position; he’s active in his church; and he and Keisha are parenting a beautiful family. Dubuque clearly needs more “people like him” in leadership positions, but more importantly, we need this man, Anderson Sainci, to continue as a member of our school board.