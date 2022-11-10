Ricki King (top left), of Roots to Branches Genealogy, and City of Dubuque assistant planner Chris Happ Olson discuss what they have discovered in their work on Dubuque’s Black Heritage Survey at the Dubuque Museum of Art on Wednesday
An interactive web tool created by the City of Dubuque in collaboration with genealogists and historians sheds light on a heretofore forgotten history of the city’s Black residents.
Finding Dubuque, a geographic information systems storymap available on the city website, provides a partial snapshot of the history and lives of Black residents from 1830 to 1980, as documented by the city’s ongoing Black Heritage Survey.
Project coordinator Chris Happ Olson presented the storymap in a pair of community talks last week and a presentation at the Dubuque Museum of Art on Wednesday.
The storymap covers a wide range of topics, largely by focusing on a range of Black individuals and historical figures who inhabited Dubuque as early as 1839, when an African-American woman, Charlotte Morgan, was listed among the financial contributors to the Centenary Church, the first church in Iowa.
Past historical surveys conducted in Dubuque have excluded or otherwise failed to document Black history in Dubuque, said Olson.
“There’s some gaps in the work we can do,” Olson said. “There are decisions to focus on one neighborhood or another or one story or another.”
In particular, surveys tend to focus on history whose relics have survived into the 21st century, which deprioritizes subjects like the historically Black 19th century neighborhood around West Eighth Street, the remainder of which was largely demolished in an urban renewal plan in the 1940s — a program directly linked to redlining.
“Most of the buildings are demolished, they were located here on Eighth Street, and did not survive the passing of time,” Olson said. “Instead of looking for places first, we look for people and stories.”
That includes stories like Dr. Henry C. Rose, who moved to Dubuque in 1870, married a White woman and eventually became a podiatrist.
He, in turn, mentored Dr. Henry A. Martin, also a podiatrist, whose son Robert L. Martin became one of the Tuskegee Airmen and the namesake for the commercial terminal of the Dubuque Regional Airport.
Filling out this history largely fell to city partners including Ricki King, of Roots to Branches Genealogy.
King conducted interviews with living residents and dug through birth records, funeral programs, old newspapers and 150-year-old school records maintained on microfiche. In between big stories — the specifics on when Dubuque’s schools finally integrated, for example — King seeks out small details that help illuminate her subjects’ lives.
“We’ll find out they were a singer at a church social,” King said. “Now we know they were a singer. That makes them come a little more alive.”
King, who ran for president in 2020 as “another way for me to let people know there are Black people in Iowa,” took on the project as an extension of her personal project tracking the 333 Black people listed as Iowa residents in the 1850 Census.
“There’s been Blacks in Iowa before we were even a state,” King said. “We’re a flyover state, and we’re overlooked a lot, but all Blacks are not on the East and West Coast.
