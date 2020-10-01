While studying for her master’s degree, Mariah Schrack traveled to Rwanda, a country in eastern Africa, to complete a field study focused on human immunodeficiency virus.
She was introduced to Alexis “Alex” Karumuna, her translator, and the two instantly connected over public health and their shared passion for helping others.
After she returned home to Iowa, Schrack and Karumuna remained in contact and found themselves talking on the phone for hours every week.
Regardless of the seven- hour time difference, they made it work.
Eventually, the two began dating and later became engaged, but what was supposed to be a few months’ process to file paperwork, interview with a U.S. consulate and bring Karumuna to Iowa, has resulted in six months of waiting and hoping that before much longer, the two can be together permanently.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the U.S. Department of State has deprioritized all K-1 Visas, a form similar to a green card that allows a non-U.S. citizen to immigrate to America to get married, as long as they marry within 90 days of arrival. The popular TV network TLC created the reality show “90-day Fiancé,” which features couples like Schrack and Karumuna who have applied for K-1 Visas in order to be together.
Schrack said she first applied for the visa in January, and it was approved by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in March. Since then, everything has been at a standstill.
“We’ve followed all the rules, we’ve paid our fees, and I hope the government can uphold their end,” she said. “Really at the end of the day, it is just families that want to be together.”
Schrack is one of more than 150 fiancés currently suing the State Department in hopes of seeing the visas pushed to consulates where they can be approved.
Greg Siskind, an immigration lawyer, has been working with Schrack and other plaintiffs awaiting government approval in order to be reunited with their fiancés. Siskind said since the pandemic began, the federal government has pretty much discontinued all interviews with people applying to come into the U.S. on K-1 Visas.
“They are not doing interviews,” he said. “In the U.S., it should just be 30 to 60 days they are waiting and now we have some waiting eight to nine months.”
Siskind said the COVID-19 travel ban, which took affect earlier this year, currently bars foreigners from coming into the United States from 30 different countries on a list for high rates of COVID-19 infections. This ban is currently being used to slow down the K-1 Visa process and is preventing many couples from being together, he said.
“Those bans were put in place in March and haven’t been altered, even though most of those countries have very low rates these days,” he said. “Fiancés could easily sidestep the ban by going to another country for 14 days, but the government is refusing to issue them K-1 Visas so they can then enter the U.S.”
The process is backward, Siskind said. Other countries allow foreigners in, but they must quarantine upon arrival. In the U.S., many foreigners are prohibited from entering the U.S., but if they do make it in, there are no quarantine requirements.
“I think this has been one example that has been a head scratcher for a lot of people saying, ‘Why are we keeping these people out?’” he said. “The whole point of this was basically supposed to be public health. Most other countries just let someone quarantine for 14 days once they come into the country. In the U.S., there are no quarantine rules or anything. It’s kind of backward. The idea seems to be to ban people, but (for) the groups that get around the ban, there is no consideration after that.”
Since Schrack first met her soon-to-be husband in November 2018, they have both been to see each other twice. His most recent trip to Dubuque was in August, but he only stayed a month on a tourism visa. At first, Karumuna had asked Schrack and her 5-year-old son, Kyler, to move to Rwanda, but Schrack pushed to stay in America because she saw better opportunities for them here. Now she is regretting that decision, not knowing when the two will be able start their life together.
“It has been really hard,” Schrack said. “Kyler doesn’t understand what’s going on. It’s been really hard not knowing what to tell him.”
Schrack and Karumuna will go to the courthouse when he gets to Iowa, but right now it’s just a waiting game to know when that will happen, she said.
“We are hoping by the end of this year that (the visa) will be issued,” she said. “It will just make it that much more emotional to see we made it through all these hurdles. It will make us stronger when we are actually able to be together.”