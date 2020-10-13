Jessica DuBord twisted the key in the lock until it clicked and then turned down the hall to leave her fourth-grade classroom at Prescott Elementary School earlier this year.
At home, she resigned to her couch, where she spent hours every day lying idly in her living room with her five kids not knowing if or when she would return to school.
Sometimes a thought would drift across her mind telling her to make a change, begin working out, eating healthy — anything. But each time she felt a surge of motivation, the thoughts were met with doubts and excuses.
“I realized I was doing nothing but laying around on my couch,” she said. “I have five kids and kept blaming it on that. I really wanted to be able to create a good routine for myself when we had nothing so when we returned, I would already be in a good habit.”
DuBord began doing at-home workouts, enrolled in a yoga training workshop, added more vegetables in her diet and reduced the amount of soda and coffee she consumes. Now, each night before bed she meditates while drifting off to sleep.
“When I decided to make some of the changes, it was kind of out of necessity because I felt horrible,” Dubord said. “There were a lot of emotions. I am not sure what it would have looked like if I didn’t start this.”
Like others throughout the nation, DuBord’s life was turned inside-out when the COVID-19 virus spread across the nation, leaving many in search of a new normal in order to make the best of an unknown situation that could feel hopeless at times.
“The biggest thing I think we have seen is, due to social distancing (and) the lack of socialness, people are feeling very isolated,” said Carrie Merrick, vice president of behavioral health at Hillcrest Family Services. “That’s very important to have that social connectedness. There is hopelessness, despair and anxiety.”
A mix of emotionsAccording to reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during late June, 40% of American adults aged 18 or older said they were struggling with mental health or substance abuse problems.
“Symptoms of anxiety disorder and depressive disorder increased considerably in the United States during April–June of 2020, compared with the same period in 2019,” the report states.
This year, Hillcrest Family Services began accepting patients through telehealth counseling for the first time to offer more patients support during the pandemic, Merrick said.
“The clients and patients that we serve now are definitely in higher distress then they’ve ever been,” she said. “They are feeling lonelier, and they are more stressed. We see people who are in constant stress from worrying about their own health or family members’ health.”
A call for helpEvery week Bridget Mouchon-Humphrey, coordinator of Southwest Wisconsin Behavioral Health Partnership, is fielding calls from people reaching out looking for support. They are hopeful to find counselors in the area who will be covered by their insurance plan.
“This is the first year I have actually gotten any calls,” she said. “This year, I have gotten like a call or two a week, and we are not technically a resource center. That just tells me there is an uptick in people looking for anything that will support them.”
Mouchon-Humphrey said last year four in 100 adults experienced suicidal ideation. This year that number has jumped to 11 out of 100.
“That’s huge,” she said, adding that getting to four out of 100 happened gradually over the past decade.
Lorie Murphy, counselor and life coach at Body & Soul and head of counseling services at Clarke University, has started working longer hours to ensure she is available for appointments for both longtime and new clients.
“I noticed even with clients that have been long-term clients, there is just an extreme amount of stress with the global pandemic,” she said.
At Clarke University, Murphy has worked with many students who are dealing with depression due to social isolation after classes transitioned to all virtual and social gatherings became limited.
“I would say that is the No. 1 complaint at Clarke,” she said. “Every aspect of your life is different now than it was before COVID. There are just so many aspects of it. I think people weren’t ready for it.”
A pool of resourcesIn July, when Gov. Kim Reynolds allocated $30 million from CARES Act funds to the state’s 14 regional entities administering the mental health system, $5.7 million was given to the states largest region: the East Central Region, said Mae Hingtgen, CEO of Mental Health/Disabilities Services of the East Central Region.
“We are seeing people who are experiencing brain health concerns — many who never have before,” she said. “That is certainly present.”
Hingtgen said the region is working to disperse the money to area providers and schools through grants of up to $10,000 and is also working on larger grants for providers and school districts whose mental health projects align with the region’s strategic plan.
Local business Float and Fly Wellness Studio offered free “float therapy” session to frontline health workers earlier this year, said owner Tanya Billmeyer. Now it has a special promotion for parents who are working from home and caring for kids.
“For float therapy, that is clinically proven to help with people who suffer from depression,” she said. “That one hour of nobody asking anything of them. No work bothering them, no phone, no dogs barking just nothing for an hour can allow them to heal. This is trauma. That’s what is happening with COVID.”
Challenge to Change stepped into area schools a few years back and began working with elementary students on mindfulness practices such as mediation and yoga. But when schools shuttered, the organization used the time to regroup and find a new way to reach kids.
Last year it worked with 32 schools throughout the state and this year the agency is working with 125 schools both virtually and in-person, said founder and owner Molly Schreiber.
“We never would have thought to pivot like this, and I think (in the future) we will do a mix of the both,” she said. “One of the most important things we need to remember for children right now is the social-emotional component and that is brain health.”
This is the first year the organization has been able to work with middle school students as well, and it plans to expand its offerings to high schoolers in the future.
“I think with the pandemic, I know students are feeling more isolated and less connected with their friends,” said Anne Funke, the program’s secondary education director. “I think now more than ever, giving students more tools to be more mindful is important.”