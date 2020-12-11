EPWORTH, Iowa — When Karen Conrad began working at Epworth Headstart, she realized how many families in the area were struggling and needed a helping hand.
If she reached out and asked for someone to donate a stove for a family, within minutes she found out three other families were needing kitchen appliances as well.
“You just kind of get a feel of what the needs are,” said Conrad. “People call me and say, ‘Did you realize this person could use this?’ And I just put it out there to (everyone), and the town of Epworth is so incredibly receptive to it.”
From there, Conrad was turned on to helping others and finding ways to support residents in the area.
Conrad, 60, recently retired from Epworth Headstart after 32 years. She has served on the City Council since 2014, is the president of the Epworth Community Food Pantry, is vice president of the parish at St. John Evangelist Catholic Church and helps pull together the annual Santa Claus and Easter Bunny events.
Megan Knutson, Conrad’s daughter, said her mom is an inspiration to herself and siblings Michael Conrad and Mary Boevers.
“She had hardships when she was younger and always wants to give back,” she said. “She knows the value of a dollar. She wants everyone to have the best. She inspires all three of her kids to be like her.”
Epworth Mayor Sandy Gassman said Conrad goes out of her way to help out anyone in need and would do whatever it takes to help.
“She is probably one of the most caring people that I have ever come across,” Gassman said. “Every time someone needs something, she is willing to help out. For her, doing things for other people is very important. She is involved in a lot of activities as well. She did a lot of good things for the parents and kids (through Headstart.) She’s just an overall great person.”
Conrad said she doesn’t think of her volunteer work as “work” because residents in Epworth make it so easy for her to help out and give back.
“The people in this area are just phenomenal,” she said. “We had a family who had a crisis situation and needed clothes. I was able to donate six garbage bags full of clothes within two hours. There are going to be times we are all going to struggle, and you just help someone out in their time of need.”