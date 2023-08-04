I did a double take when I read that the Dubuque County Fair included a “Beer Olympics” this year. This “fun” event involves just what it sounds like: drinking games involving chugging beer, all starting at 11 am in a place where families, children, youth, and yes, people whose lives have been terribly negatively impacted by alcohol, are gathering. Wow, way to keep it classy, Dubuque County Fair Board.
Excessive drinking results in myriad problems: health, social, interpersonal, economic, legal, to name a few. The impact on families cannot be overstated. Just ask a spouse, child, parent, sibling of someone who drinks to excess.
Dubuque is the 14th drunkest city in the United States (24/7 Wall Street). No wonder. Normalizing, and now glamorizing, drinking to excess at an annual family event not only cements our rank, but increases the harm here in Dubuque County, caused by drinking to excess. Are these drunk “competitors” and their friends going to be escorted off the fairgrounds safely? Are they going to be attending the fair afterwards, seen by other fair goers? How are they getting home?
Alcohol destroys lives, as too many of our friends and neighbors can attest. Drinking responsibly should be encouraged. The Beer Olympics, as a fair-sponsored event, does the opposite. How disappointing.
The exotic animals exhibition, its cruelty for the animals ignored by the Fair Board, has been a low. Nope. This is even lower. Do better, Dubuque County Fair Board.