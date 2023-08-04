I did a double take when I read that the Dubuque County Fair included a “Beer Olympics” this year. This “fun” event involves just what it sounds like: drinking games involving chugging beer, all starting at 11 am in a place where families, children, youth, and yes, people whose lives have been terribly negatively impacted by alcohol, are gathering. Wow, way to keep it classy, Dubuque County Fair Board.

Excessive drinking results in myriad problems: health, social, interpersonal, economic, legal, to name a few. The impact on families cannot be overstated. Just ask a spouse, child, parent, sibling of someone who drinks to excess.

