DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Work on the first mural in Dyersville is underway. It will feature an iconic scene from the much-loved “Field of Dreams” movie.
The mural will be located on the side of the building at 201 First Ave. E. The building also will soon house an “If You Build It” exhibit featuring the history of the classic film, how it impacted the city and more, said Jacque Rahe, the executive director of the Dyersville Economic Development Corp.
”We have been working very diligently on that,” she said. “We hope it will be installed in the next couple of weeks.”
The new mural will be complete in about 12 days and will depict the scene from the film when “ghost players” emerge from the tall rows of corn. The quote “Is this heaven? No, it’s Iowa” will be printed on the wall.
Rahe said although the four-day “Beyond the Game” festival that was to take place in conjunction with next month’s still-scheduled Major League Baseball game is no longer happening, organizers still wanted to do something to keep the excitement going and attract people to the city’s downtown.
The mural and the new exhibit are exactly that.
“We have been talking about it for awhile, and we really want more people downtown,” she said. “It was long overdue. There are just a lot of fun stories told about the filming.”
Rahe said the organizers worked with Sam Mulgrew, of Voices Productions, to come up the idea for the mural and Mulgrew hired a muralist from Green Bay, Wis. to complete the project.
“It will definitely be very noticeable as you drive down Main Street,” Mulgrew said. “There isn’t a lot of public art in small towns generally, and this will be the first mural. I think it will put a spring in peoples’ step with COVID-19 going on.”
The mural will cost about $10,000 and is being paid for through an “events fund” that local officials put together, Rahe said.
Jennifer Recker, the owner of J&R Fashions, is currently renting one of her buildings to be used for the exhibit. She said she looks forward to the completion of both projects and hopes they will bring more business into the area.
“I look forward to seeing where everyone comes from just to visit Dyersville and take photos with this mural,” she said. “I also enjoy stories from visitors about the Field of Dreams from young and old.”