FARLEY, Iowa — Farley City Council members recently reviewed a conceptual design for Farley’s new park improvement plan that might eventually add new tennis courts, a pickle ball court, a walking path, a second enclosed pavilion and a 4,000 square-foot splash pad to the Farley Community Park.
“It is a very popular park,” said Mayor Jeff Simon. “We get a lot of ball teams, and there is a semi-pro team here. There are a lot of summer nights where we would have three or four of the diamonds all operating at the same time. Everyone does have a lot of pride in our park.”
During the meeting, the City Council agreed it needs more time to review the design completed by MSA Professional Services Inc. and meet with the Park Board before approving the design.
Simon said the project might cost more than $1 million, but the bulk of the project would be paid for by local donors and grants.
Craig Breitbach, Farley resident and president of Cedar Valley Steel Inc., has agreed to match the money raised for the project up to $500,000 to go toward the splash pad.
“I grew up in the City of Farley, and we were the only small town around that did not have a swimming pool,” he said. “Now I have grandkids that are coming into the picture. They are going to have what I didn’t have or what my kids didn’t have.”
Amy Kluesner, president of the Farley Park Board, said a committee composed of park board members and local businesses are working to raise money for the project.
“There is another committee set up that helped get this going, and we had several volunteers in town that helped get this going,” she said. “We are working on grants and sending out letters to businesses to get fundraising.”
Simon said he hopes the City Council can work with the Park Board and residents to approve the design soon in order to move forward with the project with hopes of beginning construction this fall.
“It’s going to be a cooperative decision because it is not just the council,” he said. “We want everyone to be heard and satisfied. We will keep visiting and revisiting.”
During last week’s meeting, the City Council also discussed the recent Farley Library Branch survey, which surveyed residents about whether they want to see the library moved out of Drexler Middle School or if they are OK with the limited hours they currently have to access the library.
City Council member Joe Erion said the city’s culture and recreation committee needs to meet with residents and decide its next steps.
”I think the council needs to have options rather than just talking about it,” he said. “It seems to me the people that answered the survey were OK with the reduced hours and just working around the school’s schedule. We’ve got a lot of other things on our plate.”