Steve Kirschbaum’s left arm is a narrative mural of his life, a visual history rendered in a colorful collage of tattoo ink.
On his bicep is the emergency medical services’ Star of Life, the blue asterisk with the inlaid snake and rod, for his years as a firefighter and emergency medical technician in his hometown of Cassville, Wis.; on his tricep is a rose wrapped in barbed wire for his wife, Suzanne, and their song, “Every Rose Has its Thorn,” by Poison.
There’s a flaming skeleton in leather atop a chopper for his motorcycle club, and a snarling raccoon for his biker nickname, Bandit. His late father is memorialized on that arm, as is a brother-in-law who died by suicide.
“This is the memoirs of my whole life,” Kirschbaum said.
Kirschbaum, 70, has gotten 29 tattoos since 2016, mostly on his left arm with one or two on his right, though those ones are just for fun, he said.
But his 30th, which he received Tuesday, might be his most original. Laid over his heart, inset in sunshine beneath a cloud, is a bell with the names of the three radiation therapists, Brittany Rausch, Chris Brimeyer and Briana Temperley, who helped him through his treatments for prostate cancer.
The cursive text reads “Angels of my Heart.”
“This is going the extra mile, let me tell you,” said Lexx McCarville, who bestowed the art upon Kirschbaum’s skin at Emerald Buddha Tattoo in Galena, Ill.
It’s not unusual for cancer survivors to memorialize their journey in ink — “F--- cancer” remains perennially popular — but honoring your radiation therapists is a first in McCarville’s recollection.
The angels were taken by surprise, too.
“This is definitely a first for all of us,” said Rausch, who works at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital’s Wendt Regional Cancer Center.
Brimeyer, who’s worked at Finley for 45 years, concurred. She’s seen patients get tattoos of loved ones, their kids or angels, but it’s the first time she’s gotten under a patient’s skin like that.
As Kirschbaum explained, he’d had good experiences with the doctors and nurses who worked with him for the two-and-a-half months he received treatment from August to October, but Rausch, Brimeyer and Temperley were the people he would see every day for treatment.
“When I went through the radiation, it was such a trying experience,” Kirschbaum said. “And they made it so wonderful.”
It’s not unusual for radiation therapists and their patients to develop a close relationship, Rausch said. For her, its part of what makes the job appealing.
But Kirschbaum was really special. He would bring in cookies and pies and asked Rausch, who was pregnant while treating him, to let him know when her second child was born.
“He’s a sweet man,” Brimeyer said. “I guess it’s his way of showing what our care meant to him.”
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member.
