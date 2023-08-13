Steve Corbin took quite a leap accepting media reports of so-called White Christian nationalists. Despite being a lifelong Christian, I had not heard this term and was very disappointed to have Mr. Corbin claim that Christians linked to this violent movement are a threat to our democracy. Princeton University indicates that White Christian nationalists rarely attend worship services, and are Christian in name only.
In a world now overwhelmed by violence conducted by many groups, including many liberal groups, Mr. Corbin blames Christians for perpetuating this violence and attempting to infringe on the rights of others. Many of his statements were ludicrous, including that Christians are anti-Black, anti-Semitic, anti-Muslin, and patriarchal regarding gender roles.
It is always dangerous to whitewash a group with such a broad brush. Christian individuals are not guilty of broadly hating the people in these groups. Over the past two millennia, Christians have worked diligently to better the world by building hospitals, universities, orphanages and other institutions, serving the sick, caring for children and educating the world. Yet society still blames Christians for violence and hatred in the modern world.
Jesus said in the Gospel of John 15: 18-19: “If the world hates you, know that it has hated me before it hated you.” The world hated Jesus because he was Goodness, Light and Truth.
So, Mr. Corbin, please give Christians credit for trying to make their corner of the world a better place and help unlink our name with those who use violence and hatred to achieve their own agenda.