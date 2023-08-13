Steve Corbin took quite a leap accepting media reports of so-called White Christian nationalists. Despite being a lifelong Christian, I had not heard this term and was very disappointed to have Mr. Corbin claim that Christians linked to this violent movement are a threat to our democracy. Princeton University indicates that White Christian nationalists rarely attend worship services, and are Christian in name only.

In a world now overwhelmed by violence conducted by many groups, including many liberal groups, Mr. Corbin blames Christians for perpetuating this violence and attempting to infringe on the rights of others. Many of his statements were ludicrous, including that Christians are anti-Black, anti-Semitic, anti-Muslin, and patriarchal regarding gender roles.

