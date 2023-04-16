After the almost railroad strike last year, and the dangerous train derailments recently, it is time for the public to help the railroads out of their problems.

The public effort to bail out the railroads should be focused on allowing railroads to relieve themselves of their biggest liability, the railbeds and track. They could then run their privately owned trains over public infrastructure.

