After the almost railroad strike last year, and the dangerous train derailments recently, it is time for the public to help the railroads out of their problems.
The public effort to bail out the railroads should be focused on allowing railroads to relieve themselves of their biggest liability, the railbeds and track. They could then run their privately owned trains over public infrastructure.
Private trucks operate over public highways.
Private airlines operate out of public airports.
Private barges use public waterways.
So should private trains be able to use public tracks.
The first step is for the public to take over abandoned tracks and put them back in operation. This would include reinstalling double tracks, which have been abandoned. And, of course, no more taxes on tracks.
The next step would be to allow private railroads the option of donating all of their tracks to the public. Some would jump at the chance; most others would soon follow suit.
How to fund maintaining the tracks? A combination of fuel tax, other fees and public funding.
How to determine who uses the tracks? A public dispatch agency like the FAA, DOT for private planes and trucks.
Competition among private railroads would eliminate the tedious process of rate-setting, and an opportunity for true capitalism. Amtrak could be abolished, as private operators would step in to serve their customers.
There are many questions. Like, should states be involved? Why would they need to be? It’s a nationwide system.
