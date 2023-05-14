The recent editorial cartoon targeting Supreme Court Justice Thomas is further proof of how Democrats in Congress, and the media are attempting a hostile takeover of the Supreme Court.
Recall Senator Schumer threatening Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh on the abortion decision. “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”
The attorney general failed to stop protesting in front of Supreme Court justices’ homes before the decision reversing Roe v. Wade. Under federal law, it is illegal to picket or parade in front of a judge’s home. Protests continue daily. Democrats hate that conservative justices are now in the majority and will do anything to stop them.
The cartoon implies that Thomas’ judicial decisions have been influenced by a “real estate mega-donor.” Thomas and his wife have taken trips and accepted gifts from a longtime friend who has never been involved in any way with a case before the Supreme Court.
Illinois Senator Durbin claims “there has been a steady stream of revelations regarding justices falling short of the ethical standards expected of other federal judges and, indeed, of public servants generally.”
He’s correct. I suggest that senator immediately investigate the growing volumes of compiled evidence on the Biden family corruption and how it might have compromised the USA with China, Ukraine, and many other countries. However, that will likely never happen, because Democrats operate under a different system of justice.
