BELLEVUE, Iowa — Bellevue City Council members on Thursday approved purchasing about six acres, which the city will eventually sell to local developers in order to recoup its costs and aid in future residential development.
The City Council will purchase the land for $180,000 from resident Delbert Jackson, who owns the 15 lots on the north side of the city. Jackson has been pushing the city to buy the property for future development since 2016, said City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth.
The measure passed, 4-1, with Council Member Tom Roth casting the lone dissenting vote, saying he wanted to have signed contracts with developers before moving forward.
“I am still not comfortable purchasing property without those agreements,” Roth said. “We had people come in and say ‘I will buy this,’ but we have had people change their minds (in the past).”
City Council members had hoped to make a decision regarding the land purchase agreement during Monday night’s special session, but when only two local developers expressed interest in purchasing a handful of the 15 available lots, the council motioned to give local developers until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to commit before moving forward.
The city currently has five people interested in purchasing 13 of the 15 lots. At the City Council’s Sept. 21 meeting it plans to approve the resolution to purchase the land. A public hearing will be held Sept. 28 to notify the public of its plans to sell the lots.
Each lot will be sold for $45,000, and developers agreed to pay 20% up front. The land also includes 1.34 acres of green space the city will own and maintain and it may eventually add a playground or trees, Skrivseth said.
The city worked with WHKS Co. to determine how much it would need to spend to add streets, water and sewer, and recently received bids from contractors. The lowest came from Horsfield Construction Inc. at $393,188.70, but before the city would green-light the project, it wanted to ensure developers would be interested in purchasing the land for residential development.
“The cost of land, plus the cost of infrastructure is so great that one great developer is not going to be able to take it on,” said David Heiar, a senior adviser with Jackson County Economic Alliance. “Today it is just not financially feasible.”
Heiar said new approaches, such as the city’s involvement, help make it possible for the land to be developed and to create much needed housing in the city.
“Today, there are fewer than five lots available in the community,” he said. “What we feared is actually happening. If we don’t want to stop development, which is going to happen after the five other lots are sold, this (purchase) is going to have to happen.”
Currently only three of the 15 lots are zoned to allow duplexes. During Thursday’s meeting, the City Council agreed to make a recommendation to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission to amend the ordinance to OK duplexes on all lots.
“I think there is a need for it, and we need some more land for it,” said City Council Member Tim Roth. “Little by little Bellevue is growing.”