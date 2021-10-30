While both mayoral candidates have strengths, I concur with the Telegraph Herald’s endorsement of Brad Cavanagh for our next mayor as quoted here: “If Dubuque is to continue to grow and evolve, welcome newcomers and build alliances, Cavanagh feels like the right leader for this time.”
Brad served and contributed as an informed active volunteer on no less than five city and community boards. Now serving as 4th Ward council representative, Brad, from the beginning of his tenure, applied himself to learn how city government works. I believe that dedication and experience is important to serving as mayor. Brad’s commitment to service as an honorable privilege is authentic.
Temperament in a leader also matters. I’ve personally experienced his intentional and authentic openness to actively listen to and learn from every voice, and he does so by dignifying each person. From the least among us to the fortunate, Brad demonstrates genuine caring, as he seeks the betterment for all to rise together.
Issues always rise and fall in contention. What we need in a mayor is not contention but experience, informed competency in the work, intentional educated discernment, fiscal acumen; someone with solid vision, who can be trusted to face the difficulties with courage, grace, dedication and determination to move Dubuque positively forward. Brad is that leader. That’s why I am supporting him. On Nov. 2, please vote for Brad Cavanagh for mayor.