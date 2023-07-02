Dubuque has long been blessed with the ministries of many communities of religious women. As the Catholic Church continues to feed, educate and provide health care to millions worldwide — often in dangerous places — it is still communities of religious women who often are the “hands and faces” providing those basic human needs.
The habit of Mother Theresa’s Sisters of Charity is among the most recognized “uniforms” in the world. I was privileged to work with them in their hospice for AIDS victims in Baltimore in 1993. On June 16, the Los Angeles Dodgers honored as fundraisers for AIDS victims, a group that abuses the habit and heritage of women religious to ridicule Jesus Christ, Blessed Mary His mother, and the Catholic faith that has inspired generations of these women in their selfless service.
In response, the Catholic Bishops of the United States invite us to offer a word of gratitude to our sisters. And so, I thank you: Sisters of the Presentation for educating and forming my values in grade school; Sisters of St. Francis for introducing me to providing clean water in the Third World as simple justice; BVM and Visitation Sisters for educating my siblings, aunts and my grandmother; Sisters of Mercy and Franciscans for generations of health care and educating family members as nurses; and Dominicans for staffing the seminary I attended.
The Dodgers have lost their way, and their sense of who is worthy of honor. You religious Sisters of Dubuque are worthy of ours.