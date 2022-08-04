There was neither a butcher, a baker, nor a candlestick maker among them, but the City of Dubuque believed they had something to see.

For the second year, the City of Dubuque issued grants of up to $3,000 to low- and moderate-income small-business owners to help them maintain and grow their businesses. The program also offers mentorship and personal and professional counseling through several affiliate partners, including Northeast Iowa Community College, the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce and Fountain of Youth.

