There was neither a butcher, a baker, nor a candlestick maker among them, but the City of Dubuque believed they had something to see.
For the second year, the City of Dubuque issued grants of up to $3,000 to low- and moderate-income small-business owners to help them maintain and grow their businesses. The program also offers mentorship and personal and professional counseling through several affiliate partners, including Northeast Iowa Community College, the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce and Fountain of Youth.
To qualify, business owners must make 80% or less of the area median income and live within city limits.
“It’s money that’s meant to be a hand-up in the short term and is meant to lead to success in the long term through those mentoring sessions,” city economic development director Jill Connors said.
This year’s seven recipients included a barber, a cleaning service operator, an independent farmer, and the proprietor of a bounce house rental service.
Current grant recipients met with some of last year’s 10 grantees as well as city officials and business leaders at NICC on Wednesday evening to offer their experiences as well as words of encouragement.
“It’s exciting and scary, and those feel exactly the same — so go with excited,” Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Molly Grover told the new grantees.
Last year’s recipients offered their own experiences on how the funding had helped their businesses to grow.
Danielle Stowell, of Wicked River Event Productions, said the extra cash helped her to hire a part-time employee for the first time.
“When you wear all the hats and do all the things, letting go of control is very hard,” Stowell said. “Funding gave me just enough of a cushion to take that risk.”
She said being able to delegate work to a second employee has effectively doubled her business in the past year.
Often, past recipients talked up the importance of the business and personal mentoring.
While the money was what attracted Tanisha Frazier, of Styld to Perfection salon, to the program, she said the mentoring and teaching on financial management and tools like Microsoft Excel helped her more.
“I did the grant program to receive the money, but I got a lot of education,” she said.
Lu Gerdemann, of Lu Supply Co, said the financial support as well as mentoring through Fountain of Youth’s Partner’s in Change program helped her manage the economic stress of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as a personal “quarter-life crisis.”
“If you don’t have your head on straight, your business isn’t going to be effective,” Gerdemann said. “Having someone believe in me in that way helped me believe in myself, too.”
According to Connors, most of the grant money last year went toward paying rent or mortgages, and that would prove to be true at least for Jakeice Malone, a barber and full-time student at Capri College who planned to take over a barbershop on 17th and Central that had closed during the pandemic.
Randy Alexander, of Super Clean Dubuque, said he would use the money to buy floor scrubbers and buffers for his residential and commercial cleaning business; up until then, he had to rent the equipment at a steep rate.
“It’s a whole new thing I’m going to be doing,” Alexander said. “It’s on another level.”
Elliott Johnson, owner of Rumble Tumble Bounce House Rentals, LLC, said he wanted to use the money to move beyond rentals to hosting his own events.
The grant program is also meant to encourage networking, and the tail end of the event was dedicated to letting past and current grant owners converse and learn from one another.
“A lot of having a successful business is knowing other business owners,” Connors said.
Toward the end of the evening, Johnson and Malone clustered at the corner of a long table as Johnson scrolled through listings for thousand-dollar bounce houses.
Johnson talked of filling Comiskey Park with inflatable mazes and human hamster balls in a community event to encourage neighborhood kids to play outside, and recruiting his fellow grant recipients — “get ‘Keice out here cutting hair” — to help.
“I want to draw them out of the house with fun,” he said. “I want to try to trick the kids into positivity.”
