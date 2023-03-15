Jim Giese owes an apology to the readership of the TH for his article regarding climate change. He cherry-picks failed predictions and quotes politicians instead of scientists. Yes, climate change has always occurred, but what took 100 years now takes 10 years.

In 1992 the first World Scientists’ Warning to Humanity was published by the Union of Concerned Scientists and signed by more than 1,700 scientists, including a majority of then living Nobel Laureates. Over 22,000 scientists in 184 nations have signed a second World Scientists Warning to Humanity.

