Jim Giese owes an apology to the readership of the TH for his article regarding climate change. He cherry-picks failed predictions and quotes politicians instead of scientists. Yes, climate change has always occurred, but what took 100 years now takes 10 years.
In 1992 the first World Scientists’ Warning to Humanity was published by the Union of Concerned Scientists and signed by more than 1,700 scientists, including a majority of then living Nobel Laureates. Over 22,000 scientists in 184 nations have signed a second World Scientists Warning to Humanity.
They provide actual evidence that we face deforestation, ocean acidification, diminishing fresh water supplies, and other threats, and that these are continuing to rise and will continue to worsen.
Other studies show that more than half of all carbon emissions come from the livestock industry that is now consuming four-fifths of all antibiotics used in a year; farming or fishing for mussels will be commercially unviable by 2100; rivers in south-central Alaska are so warm that the salmon are dying. On and on studies show the effect of climate change on humans, animals, insects, oceans, and the planet itself.
In Norway, 98% of all electricity production come from renewable sources in order to slow climate change; Uganda — 90.22% and six other countries in the 80s. Do they know something that Giese doesn’t?
If we want to leave a legacy for our grandchildren, we will heed the scientists and stop exploiting the planet and live within its finite resources.
