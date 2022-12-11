On Oct. 27, I proudly stood alongside others who gathered to peacefully protest a speaker at the University of Dubuque. When this speaker, Evie West, came outside, she approached me, one of the older women in the crowd, to invite us in. During our brief talk, she agreed that the choice she made was only that, and others should be free to make their own choice.
In the editorial page columnist’s view on Dec. 4, he assumes that just because we protested, we don’t listen and therefore cannot learn. There was no one outside opposed to adoption. There were women who have had abortions, those who have not, those who gave babies up for adoption, and those who had friends and sisters die when abortions weren’t legal. And there were others who support women making their own reproductive health choices.
One person talking before an election is not an exchange of ideas. An exchange would be to invite women who made different choices. Then listeners may face “the possibility we might be wrong” and “might learn something.” And choosing a path for your own health is serious, and to hint otherwise, is shameful. It’s too bad that some inside couldn’t have engaged with those of us outside, besides the man driving the red, Chevy S-10 pickup, who deliberately turned into the sidewalk, stopping less than two feet from our legs. I’m quite certain he wasn’t trying to understand or be respectful.
