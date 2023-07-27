As summer winds down we start to think about going back to school. Retired teachers like me are nostalgic, children and teachers are excited and a little apprehensive about the year ahead.
Think about the best teacher you ever had. For me it was Julie Johnson, (now Maddox). When I returned from overseas as a vulnerable junior, her high school English class at Dubuque Senior became a safe harbor for me, and journaling was the life preserver she threw me. She prompted me to explore a wide variety of subjects, read and responded to all my writing, challenged my thinking, encouraged me to read and gave me confidence in my new environment. She went on to teach high school English at Hempstead and East Dubuque, Ill., sharing her love and passion for learning with countless numbers of students over the years and, now in retirement, working at Carnegie Stout Library.
Teachers open the whole wide world for their students, giving them the tools to find their own place in a world with all kinds of people from many different places. We can learn to appreciate our differences rather than fear them. Parents send their children to school with a variety of skills, values, backgrounds and abilities, and teachers appreciate receiving respect and support as they accept all our children into their classrooms.
Thank you, Julie, and good luck to all teachers, students and parents who bravely face this new school year challenge together. Be kind to one another!