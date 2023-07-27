As summer winds down we start to think about going back to school. Retired teachers like me are nostalgic, children and teachers are excited and a little apprehensive about the year ahead.

Think about the best teacher you ever had. For me it was Julie Johnson, (now Maddox). When I returned from overseas as a vulnerable junior, her high school English class at Dubuque Senior became a safe harbor for me, and journaling was the life preserver she threw me. She prompted me to explore a wide variety of subjects, read and responded to all my writing, challenged my thinking, encouraged me to read and gave me confidence in my new environment. She went on to teach high school English at Hempstead and East Dubuque, Ill., sharing her love and passion for learning with countless numbers of students over the years and, now in retirement, working at Carnegie Stout Library.

