The Republican Iowa Legislature is having a banning session. They banned books, extended voting times and mail-in ballots; they put more restrictions on abortion, banned privileges on transgender sports, jeopardized public health by challenging masking directions (especially in schools) intervened with directions on vaccinations and had the audacity to threaten to jail teachers for teaching subjects they didn’t like.
Normally the elected school board approves the curriculum and the principal oversees that it is followed. Gov. Kim Reynolds intervened and dictated her own rules. Many Republican-led assemblies like Texas forbid Critical Race Theory. A quick survey showed that no system in the country was using it.
In the late 1990s, mail-in ballots were promoted by the GOP. When COVID-19 restricted large gatherings, and mail-in ballots were necessary, the GOP determined that the Democrats were utilizing it very well. So, Republicans in Iowa trimmed the policy and restricted use severely.
Now, they are in extended session, endeavoring to refinance education by chopping aid to public education and utilizing vouchers. Also, the working class is about to get harpooned on unemployment benefits. Excellent teachers and support staff, plus tradesmen, are leaving Iowa because of Reynolds’ hard-nosed position on the cost of education and labor. It’s not what they will do for you, but what they will do to you. They are killing home rule.