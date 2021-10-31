The Dubuque County Farm Bureau is not recommending a “no” or a “yes” vote on the $40 million Land and Water Legacy bond referendum on the Nov. 2 ballot.
If the referendum passes, and if the entire $40 million were borrowed up front, the estimated property tax increase for a 224-acre farm (average from 2017 census) is $120/year, and $75/year for a $300,000 house.
Farm Bureau raised several concerns, and we appreciated Dubuque County supervisors willingness to discuss and address them. We are concerned about how land will be acquired for projects in the 280-page 2020 Comprehensive Parks, Trails and Open Spaces Plan, whether those acquisitions will be transparent and competitive, and protecting land considered prime for agricultural production.
We have questions about funding for the eventual increased operating costs for expanded recreational facilities and opportunities in Dubuque County. Is there money in the current budgets for this? Is there a willingness to increase user fees to pay for maintenance, staff or other costs? The supervisors assure us they do not anticipate a significant increase in property tax funding for maintenance costs.
We are encouraged to learn the supervisors intend to form a new Public Review Board should the bond pass. It would be our hope that such a board will include representation from a variety of Dubuque County residents, including those actively involved in agricultural production and those neighboring planned projects.
View our complete letter and county response on our Facebook page.
We encourage voters to get educated on the referendum and vote Nov. 2.
Recker is president of Dubuque County Farm Bureau, and this letter is written on behalf of the Farm Bureau board.