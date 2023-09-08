Concerns about heavy trucks damaging a newly resurfaced road dominated the conversation at a Dubuque County Board of Supervisors work session this week.
For years, concerns have been expressed about updating the county’s ordinance on roads, but a recent focus has been on the stretch of Prairie Creek Road from the intersection of Ryan Road to Sundown Road. After much discussion on the topic, the supervisors agreed to set another work session, involve more residents from the area and finally revise the ordinance that restricts heavy vehicles from driving on these roads.
The current law states that vehicles with more than three axles are not permitted on certain roads. There are several exemptions to the rule, including farm-related vehicles and equipment and other vehicles driving to a destination on the restricted road, as well as emergency and government-owned vehicles.
Recommended for you
Dubuque County Engineer Russell Weber said there has been some discussion of proposed changes, but no action has been taken.
Much of the discussion Tuesday centered on Prairie Creek Road. Weber said the road is included in the ordinance and was recently resurfaced. A landowner then expressed that they want to use Prairie Creek Road to get to Sundown Road, and requested the county evaluate the ordinance to see if changes can be made, Weber said.
“It kind of sparked us to just review the whole ordinance as is and then what pertains to the current needs of the county,” Weber said.
Thus far, Weber said the board has discussed taking Prairie Creek Road off the ordinance, keeping everything as is, or allowing case-by-case annual permits for local businesses and farms to use the road.
Supervisor Harley Pothoff said the ordinance is difficult to enforce, and the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department has wasted many hours in the area pulling over vehicles with four or more axles that had permits allowing them on the road.
Supervisor Wayne Kenniker said the goal of the ordinance is to keep heavy vehicles off the road, but the axle limit might not do that. He said dump trucks can weigh more than 25 tons and still be allowed on the road because they only have three axles.
Kenniker said he believes the ordinance is too complex and needs to be simplified to ensure it’s clear and can be enforced.
Tim McCoy, who lives on Prairie Creek Road, gathered signatures for a petition presented Tuesday, urging the board not to lift the embargo on the road, and not to grant an exemption permit to Pfab Trucking allowing the company’s trucks on the road.
McCoy said in an interview that he was not trying to target Pfab Trucking, but only brought it up when he heard Pfab wanted a permit and said it is consistently breaking the ordinance now by driving heavy trucks on the road.
Cory Pfab told supervisors he felt his company was being targeted, and if they are not allowed on the road, other trucking businesses should also not be allowed on the road.
“I just want everybody to be treated the same. We don’t want any special treatment,” Pfab said.
Roads like Prairie Creek Road are embargoed because they are usually narrow, lack a support beneath them and are not designed for heavy traffic.
“The more truck traffic you have on it, the quicker the roads are going to break up and need to be fixed up again,” Pothoff said. “Our state roads like your highways are made for the heavy trucks, they can handle that extra weight.”
Other roads in the county that are restricted include sections of Monastery Road, Swiss Valley Road and Ryan Road.