Concerns about heavy trucks damaging a newly resurfaced road dominated the conversation at a Dubuque County Board of Supervisors work session this week.

For years, concerns have been expressed about updating the county’s ordinance on roads, but a recent focus has been on the stretch of Prairie Creek Road from the intersection of Ryan Road to Sundown Road. After much discussion on the topic, the supervisors agreed to set another work session, involve more residents from the area and finally revise the ordinance that restricts heavy vehicles from driving on these roads.

