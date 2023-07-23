A pro-life friend and I discussed Iowa’s new abortion law today. We both saw flaws.

I was relieved to see exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother. However, they are mostly mirages. For example, you must report a rape to law enforcement within 45 days. Rape is a terribly underreported crime, for a whole host of reasons, none of which are addressed in the bill. If legislators define when a woman’s life is at risk, they exclude unpredictable complications; if they don’t define it precisely, they make ER doctors consult with attorneys. Doctors should be free to act on their best judgment in a crisis.

