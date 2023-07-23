A pro-life friend and I discussed Iowa’s new abortion law today. We both saw flaws.
I was relieved to see exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother. However, they are mostly mirages. For example, you must report a rape to law enforcement within 45 days. Rape is a terribly underreported crime, for a whole host of reasons, none of which are addressed in the bill. If legislators define when a woman’s life is at risk, they exclude unpredictable complications; if they don’t define it precisely, they make ER doctors consult with attorneys. Doctors should be free to act on their best judgment in a crisis.
My friend’s reservations were easily as compelling: How can legislators pass such a bill without providing for prenatal and postnatal care? Without making adoption easier and safer? Without making delivery affordable for poor people? Without increasing enforcement of mandated child support? My friend has a number of children, and is familiar with the inescapable needs of parents and children.
Any abortion law will make those on the farthest reaches of the issue froth. Some want to ban not only abortion but contraception. Some want no restrictions on abortion at all. (No one, by the way, is in favor of post-birth abortion, just to name nonsense nonsense.) But whether a bill is touted as pro-life or pro-choice, my friend’s suggestions should be part of it. Just as a matter of course. This bill should be better.