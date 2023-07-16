The Biden administration has just approved supplying Ukraine with cluster bombs. A year ago, the Biden administration considered their use a possible war crime. We spent a lot of effort trying to convince others not to use them. Apparently, now it is OK.

Some 25 years ago, walking the streets of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, I was struck by the ubiquity of Cambodians with only one leg. It was a surreal experience, like some kind of Zombie movie. The visions are never to be forgotten. In Laos, the situation was worse, all as a result of the U.S. dropping cluster bombs on these people.

