The Biden administration has just approved supplying Ukraine with cluster bombs. A year ago, the Biden administration considered their use a possible war crime. We spent a lot of effort trying to convince others not to use them. Apparently, now it is OK.
Some 25 years ago, walking the streets of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, I was struck by the ubiquity of Cambodians with only one leg. It was a surreal experience, like some kind of Zombie movie. The visions are never to be forgotten. In Laos, the situation was worse, all as a result of the U.S. dropping cluster bombs on these people.
Recommended for you
Tens of thousands of innocent people have been killed by these bombs. A majority were children who mistook the ball-like appearance of these “bomblets” as a toy. Fifty years after the initial bombings (which were war crimes), these unexploded bomblets are still killing people and turning many into cripples. Large areas of land that were once cultivated, have been abandoned due to the presence of these munitions, contributing to poverty in the area. At present rates of demining, a painstaking process, it might take a few hundred years before the land is cleared.
Biden and the Pentagon will tell you, the use of these cluster bombs is worth it. Of course, it is not they nor their children who will die from them. It is not their land and fields that will remain fallow. It is not they who will suffer for decades. It is the people of Ukraine. As in Laos and Cambodia, it will be our legacy, a shameful one.