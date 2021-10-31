I am voting for Whitney Sanger for School Board — here’s why. I’ve worked in the field of education for most of my career, helping schools, districts, nonprofits and for-profits across the country develop strategies to better educate kids. It is astonishing how difficult it is to make positive changes that will improve the lives and education of children. “How we’ve always done it” tends to win the day, despite evidence that we could do much better.
The bright spots where I’ve seen positive change and innovation take hold have one thing in common: dynamic leaders who refuse to accept mediocre outcomes and are relentless in their pursuit of progress.
If you have met Whitney Sanger, you know she is one of those leaders. She is a problem-solver. She is a thoughtful listener. She is energized by a challenge. And she cares deeply about children and community. She started Project Rooted because she wanted to find a way to connect kids to healthy foods. COVID hit just as she was building the organization, but instead of slowing down, she saw an opportunity to leverage the organization for good, mobilizing funding and volunteers and providing children healthy meals daily in the spring of 2020. Every day, with all of the hats she wears, she is working to improve the lives of people in our community.
Whitney is the type of leader I want to see making decisions about our schools because I know she will always fight for what’s best for kids.