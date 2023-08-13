I am disappointed in two of the developers interviewed by the TH concerning the roundtable meeting.

It sounds like their only solution is to elect City Council members who will fire the city manager. They treat the word “culture” as though it was an obscene word. All organizations have a culture, even the TH. The two developers in question stated that they have been down this road before. I guess their minds are made up and they will not give this discussion a chance.

Recommended for you