I am disappointed in two of the developers interviewed by the TH concerning the roundtable meeting.
It sounds like their only solution is to elect City Council members who will fire the city manager. They treat the word “culture” as though it was an obscene word. All organizations have a culture, even the TH. The two developers in question stated that they have been down this road before. I guess their minds are made up and they will not give this discussion a chance.
The concern about shifting city infrastructure cost onto developers is worth discussion. The city receives Road Use Tax Funds based on population estimated at $132 per person, according to IDOT estimates. If a development is going to overwhelm the existing infrastructure, then it is only fair for developers to participate in those costs.
Road Use Tax Funds can only go so far. If the city takes on cost that can not be covered by those funds, then a steady alternative source of funds must be found. One source would be property taxes, and I for one do not want my taxes raised because developers don’t want to pay for their increasing burdens on the existing system. Developers have a big problem with traffic studies — they are useful tools to help determine what, if any, infrastructure improvements are needed. It should be their responsibility to pay for them.
It comes down to the developers to stop acting like spoiled children making accusations against city staff without offering any proof.