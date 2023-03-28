At one time, one-room schoolhouses covered the countryside, providing an education for the future. It is time to resurrect them into entities of today’s new future.

What if we converted each elementary school classroom into a one-room school? Combine 20 students from grades K-6 into that room. A topic would be presented each day. The students would work together and individually to learn as much as they can. The teacher would guide them. Retired people, professionals, volunteers, parents, would visit as speakers, providers of materials, instructors of topics, drivers for more field trips, etc. Teachers know that teaching is learning, and the students will learn that as they assist classmates.

