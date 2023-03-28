At one time, one-room schoolhouses covered the countryside, providing an education for the future. It is time to resurrect them into entities of today’s new future.
What if we converted each elementary school classroom into a one-room school? Combine 20 students from grades K-6 into that room. A topic would be presented each day. The students would work together and individually to learn as much as they can. The teacher would guide them. Retired people, professionals, volunteers, parents, would visit as speakers, providers of materials, instructors of topics, drivers for more field trips, etc. Teachers know that teaching is learning, and the students will learn that as they assist classmates.
Think of the excitement of children as they head off to school to learn something new. Monday they will learn how airplanes fly. They will make paper airplanes and test them outside with classmates, hear from a University of Dubuque student learning to be a pilot, watch a video on TV about flight, record the vocabulary involved. Label the parts on a picture, write a poem about flying, discuss the energy factor, employ the math skills, the planning, listen to an older student read a flight story.
When they go home in the evening to answer the inevitable question, “What did you learn today?” They would always have a response.
Same homework each day: Write thoughts, questions, ideas, about the day. Parents note that it is done.
No tests. Daily grade on productivity and helpfulness from the teacher.
