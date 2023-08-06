The 700 block of Main Street in downtown Dubuque was closed Saturday afternoon as hundreds gathered on the streets to try local and regional craft beer for the inaugural Key City Beer Festival.
The event was hosted by Dubuque Main Street, and funds went toward downtown development, according to the organization’s website.
“We wanted to start a new fundraiser that got all of the delicious local craft beer organizations together in one place in the city,” said Danielle Jacobs, executive director of Dubuque Main Street. “If you mix craft beer on a beautiful street with good weather, we’d be silly not to host this.”
The event featured beer vendors from Kansas, Missouri and Wisconsin, as well as local staples, such as Dubuque’s 7 Hills Brewing and Dimensional Brewing companies.
Attendees were given a 4-ounce glass and unlimited tastings to explore the more than 50 beer flavors.
The event also featured live music and food trucks.
Christi Schaffer, of Kansas City, was in town visiting her sister and nephew.
She has been to many beer festivals and said that they’re great for the community.
“Look at all the people who purchased tickets to come here,” she said. “It’s obvious that people like beer.”
She said her favorite was the “Get a Little Hazy” beer from Peace Tree Brewing Company, of Knoxville, Iowa.
Her nephew, Austin Troendle, 21, was experiencing his first beer festival.
Not typically a fan of craft beer, he said he enjoyed the event because it allowed him to try different beers.
“There are many different options, so my taste buds have been getting to experience a little bit of everything,” he said.
Schaffer said beer festivals are the perfect outing for people who are looking to experience different beers.
“When you try a new beer at a restaurant or bar, they give it to you in this big glass, and you end up wasting a majority of it if you don’t like it,” she said. “Events like these are great since you’re only given a small sample to decide if you like it or not.”
Charlie Gile and John Ochs were taking their time trying the different breweries’ offerings.
“It’s a marathon, not a race when it comes to stuff like this,” Gile said.
He said he enjoys supporting local craft breweries more than traditional commercial beers.
“There are so many different flavors to try (for craft beers), and it’s knowing somebody local or regional is putting their time into what you’re drinking compared to other big beer companies.”
Jeremy Hall, general manager at 7 Hills Brewing Company, said the organization takes part in nearly 10 beer festivals each year across the tri-states.
He said working in events like these is a good way to spread awareness of the organization.
“It’s kind of like a day off for us because we get to be out in the community and spread awareness about the new types of beer we’re making these days,” he said.