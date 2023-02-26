School systems should support art-related classes and programs in the schools for students who want a career in the arts.
Arts funding continues to be cut in high schools and colleges even though studies show over 50% of students in high schools participate in the arts. There are many career paths in the arts, but they are not supported by school systems from the lack of funding.
Art education is valuable because it gives students who want to improve their acts of expression and communication with specific environments. The National Education Association supports that children who are disadvantaged socially and economically receive better academic outcomes because of arts education. Not only does it help with academics, but more people need to be encouraged to consider careers in the arts.
Recommended for you
However, school systems are debating whether or not arts education is a needed class, especially since around 10% of students are each majoring in drama and theater arts as well as film video and photographic arts. With the low percentage of people in art majors, it’s harder for students who want a career in the arts to find employment after college.
Helping students learn about the arts and participate in arts programming gives students a chance to learn about possible career paths or interests that would make their lives more worthwhile. To allow these students to have access to classes in the arts, school systems should make it a priority to keep art classes and programs in schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.