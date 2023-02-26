School systems should support art-related classes and programs in the schools for students who want a career in the arts.

Arts funding continues to be cut in high schools and colleges even though studies show over 50% of students in high schools participate in the arts. There are many career paths in the arts, but they are not supported by school systems from the lack of funding.

