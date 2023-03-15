The phrase “parental choice” has been thrown around a lot this Legislative session. However, what the legislators, and all of us, need to keep in mind is that any “choice” that one parent makes that then limits the “choice” of another parent is not parental choice. Our legislators seem to think that the decisions and choices of a single parent or a small group of parents is more important than that of every other parent in a district, or even the state.
The fact is parents have always had the choice to decide how their children are taught. Parents who do not agree with public education, for whatever reason, have always had the choice to homeschool them. They can choose to send them to a private school. Now there are even online schools.
Parents that want a say in how their school operates should run for the school board. Taking local control away from the duly elected school board, the administrators, and the teachers is not the answer. Local control allows for students of all learning abilities and backgrounds to be educated. Taking that local control away and trying to make every school district the same based on the decisions of a few outspoken parents, marginalizes those who are not like everyone else. If you agree, contact your legislator. Make them start listening to all of their constituents not just their supporters.
