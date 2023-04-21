When Nicole Bendig joined Loras College’s Du-Buddies in the fall of 2020, the group looked significantly different than it did before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through Du-Buddies, students at the Dubuque college organize meetings and events to connect with local residents with physical and intellectual disabilities. The group met virtually that fall because of the pandemic, and Bendig spent most of her time on Zoom sessions listening as her peers who had been involved previously chatted with their buddies about their lives.
When in-person meetings started again this academic year, Bendig, now the club’s president, felt she was making connections with some of the residents for the first time.
“I had to start from scratch building relationships with the people who were coming to our meetings,” Bendig said.
However, the club also shed a considerable number of members during its virtual hiatus. Bendig called on her peers on the college’s softball team to participate, and they came through for her.
Bendig was volunteering at a time when fewer of her fellow Americans have been doing the same.
That decline hasn’t gone unnoticed among the many Dubuque nonprofits who rely on volunteers, though many indicated their numbers had or were beginning to rebound since the pandemic.
Some groups have reported continued trouble finding volunteers, however, and statewide data showed large drops in formal volunteerism among some of Iowa’s younger residents.
Volunteerism declined considerably nationwide from 2019 to 2021, the Associated Press reported this week. Per a U.S. Census Bureau and AmeriCorps survey, formal volunteer participation declined nearly seven percentage points to 23.2% of Americans in 2021 — the largest decrease since the biannual survey began in 2002.
In Iowa, the formal volunteering rate dropped from 33.1% in 2019 to 29.9% in 2021. Illinois’ rate dropped from 33% to 28.3%, while Wisconsin’s rate dropped from 37.5% to 24.9%.
Paula Paider Licht started her job as director of community building and impact at United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States in June 2020, in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When I first started, the world had drastically changed,” she said. “Volunteering had drastically changed.”
In Dubuque, many nonprofits relied on two significant groups of volunteers: college students and retirees.
But when the pandemic hit, the students went home and the retirees hunkered down. In-person volunteer opportunities dried up in the pandemic’s early days, and some nonprofits saw high rates of employee turnover when the Great Resignation hit in early 2021.
United Way recorded 5,575 hours of volunteer service in its 2019-2020 fiscal year, down from 19,325 in the 2019-2020 fiscal year. Those numbers have started to climb again, however, from 6,916 hours in the 2020-2021 fiscal year to 11,880 in the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
“We definitely had a dip for those couple of years there — a huge dip — but we’re back on the upswing,” Paider Licht said.
To help with that upswing, United Way and the City of Dubuque took new steps to support nonprofits.
The city received a Volunteer Generation Fund grant in 2021 and used the funding to revamp Dubuque’s volunteer portal, VolunteerDBQ.com, and dedicated more resources to helping nonprofits recruit residents.
For Dubuque Days of Caring, set for Friday, April 28, chair Amanda Iburg said 1,339 volunteers will complete more than 60 service projects for local nonprofits, hundreds more than their pre-pandemic numbers.
City of Dubuque AmeriCorps Coordinator Sarah Berna said residents do a great job helping with what she called “basic human needs,” such as volunteering at food pantries. Theresa Caldwell at Dubuque Food Pantry noted she had maintained a steady supply of volunteers over the past few years.
Longer-term commitments can be more of a challenge, however.
“One of the highest needs that is a lot harder to ID volunteers in is mentors,” said Berna. “It’s a huge value, but also a long commitment.”
One of the affected groups is Hillcrest Family Services’ youth mentoring program, which has seen a decline in volunteers since the onset of the pandemic.
In an email, Community Outreach Coordinator Alexis Miner suggested many potential mentors were deterred by a lack of confidence.
“The reality is that being a volunteer, there is not the expectation for perfection but rather an individual with the intent to want to provide service,” Miner wrote.
Declines in participation have not been distributed evenly. In Iowa, the number of young people participating fell fastest, with Generation Z — defined as people born after 1996 — seeing a 5.2 percentage point drop in its formal volunteering rate to 22.1%, the lowest among all age groups.
In 2017, the group had higher volunteer participation rates than baby boomers and the Silent Generation.
There is evidence to indicate younger residents, particularly college students, are continuing to engage in volunteerism, however. University of Dubuque held its inaugural Spartans Make a Difference Day last year.
A service requirement is a core component of multiple majors at Loras College, and Service Learning Coordinator Maggie Baker said students continue to volunteer for multiple local nonprofits.
Students working with local nonprofits also can help draw their friends to volunteer, such as at Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque.
“We employ a lot of college students, so just through word-of-mouth, they talk about their job down here and it piques interest in their friends,” Director of Program Services Molly Casey said. “And so they reach out to volunteer.”
Among even younger residents, Western Dubuque High School conducted its first service day within the school in 2017, and grew that program into multiple dedicated service learning classes and days of service throughout the year.
“I don’t know why it works, other than to say we took a leap of faith and did it, and we still keep doing it,” teacher Cris Tipple said.
