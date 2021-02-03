DYERSVILLE, Iowa —Dyersville City Council members this week received a petition signed by hundreds of residents hoping to see all-terrain and utility vehicles permitted along city streets.
City leaders plan to seek additional feedback from residents and review what an ordinance would look like before making a decision in the coming months.
“There are a lot of specifics we have to consider,” said Council Member Mike Oberbroeckling. “I venture to guess this will go to a committee to review it and start hammering out some details.”
During this week’s meeting, ATV enthusiast and Dyersville resident Ashley Wohlers spoke to the council about the positive economic impacts that would result from authorizing ATVs and UTVs in the city.
“(Bringing) more people into our town means they would be shopping at our local stores, which can increase tax revenue in town,” she said. “People right now are putting their units on trailers and taking them out of town and supporting other towns.”
About 30 people tuned into the meeting through Zoom to listen to the discussion.
Wohlers and other ATV and UTV users recently put together a handwritten petition and an online petition, both of which the council received and filed Monday night. In total, the petitions had 478 signatures from Dyersville residents as well as signatures from 31 Dyersville business owners.
Wohlers said she and other residents who hope to see an ordinance passed will work with the council to find designated routes for ATV and UTV riders to use rather than giving them access to the entire city.
“This is going to be a make-it-or-break-it deal with the City Council,” Wohlers told the Telegraph Herald after the meeting. “We really want to work with the council and the police (department) to come up with a safe and effective route.”
Mayor Jim Heavens said the council will give residents who are opposed to having ATVs and UTVs in the city a chance to speak during its next meeting, which will begin at 6 p.m. Feb. 15. After that, a potential ordinance will be discussed by a policy and administration committee.