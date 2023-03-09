After reading two articles in the Feb. 22 TH, I feel that I must raise some concerns as City of Dubuque budget talks begin.

The first one is simple, do not change the 911 funding agreement. City Manager Mike Van Milligen states that city residents are doubly taxed for 911 service. Even with the insinuated double taxation, the city is using 83% of the service and being charged 86%. That’s pretty close. Please keep in mind that the county Fire and Rescue Departments need to do fundraisers to purchase equipment to keep operating.

