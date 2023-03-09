After reading two articles in the Feb. 22 TH, I feel that I must raise some concerns as City of Dubuque budget talks begin.
The first one is simple, do not change the 911 funding agreement. City Manager Mike Van Milligen states that city residents are doubly taxed for 911 service. Even with the insinuated double taxation, the city is using 83% of the service and being charged 86%. That’s pretty close. Please keep in mind that the county Fire and Rescue Departments need to do fundraisers to purchase equipment to keep operating.
As a current landlord in Dubuque, I am opposed to the city’s proposed budget utility increases. The city continuously states the need for more affordable housing, yet they intend to raise the utility billing so that they can “raise employees’ wages, along with capital improvement projects planned for next fiscal year.” How does this make sense? Where is the prudence in city spending? This will be especially harmful to those with lower incomes. Those on lower incomes, Social Security or fixed incomes cannot afford utility increases on top of the increases that have already occurred with natural gas and electricity. If this increase is approved, I expect next year that we will see another increase for the tipper carts that are trying to get pushed through.
When speaking with our renters, everyone is using less and being charged more. One of our residents stated she is paying $150 more for natural gas and $100 more in electricity this year while using less energy.
