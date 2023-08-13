What were they thinking at the Iowa Department of Transportation? A recent TH letter was on-message about brush-killers used on U.S. 52. Roadsides are showing similarities to a defoliated war zone since the spraying project began.

This highway is called Great River Road National Scenic Byway. It runs adjacent to our farm, so we travel it frequently. We’ve observed the progression of the vegetation wilting, browning out and now defoliating. Presumably, this chemical has been applied on the full length of the Iowa roadways that parallel the Mississippi Valley. We surmise many thousands of summer travelers were disappointed by the “Scenic Route” through Eastern Iowa.

Recommended for you