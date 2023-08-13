What were they thinking at the Iowa Department of Transportation? A recent TH letter was on-message about brush-killers used on U.S. 52. Roadsides are showing similarities to a defoliated war zone since the spraying project began.
This highway is called Great River Road National Scenic Byway. It runs adjacent to our farm, so we travel it frequently. We’ve observed the progression of the vegetation wilting, browning out and now defoliating. Presumably, this chemical has been applied on the full length of the Iowa roadways that parallel the Mississippi Valley. We surmise many thousands of summer travelers were disappointed by the “Scenic Route” through Eastern Iowa.
But this issue has consequences beyond aesthetics. All rural residences rely on groundwater. Knowing herbicides percolate through the soil, we’re concerned about safe aquifer systems that retain water available for farms and residential wells.
Until this summer, IDOT crews have maintained right of ways by mowing or other mechanical means, and have done a great job, but someone in the hierarchy decided to use powerful herbicides this year.
Overspray has hit trees on our property and our neighbor’s farms. Some stretches of our Great River Road have state-owned and maintained native plantings and several are showing scorched areas from direct application or wind drift. IDOT initially funded establishing these roadside natural areas, and should provide proper stewardship.
We expect better, smarter, safer and more thoughtful decisions from our state agencies.