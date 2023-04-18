Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart (left), D-Dubuque, and Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, address the passage of Senate File 494 with Dubuque-area food providers and faith leaders at the open-air food pantry on Monday.
Dubuque’s Democratic state representatives ripped into a bill set to cut thousands from Iowa’s food stamp rolls at a Monday press conference.
Gathering in gloomy and frigid weather at the parking lot on John F. Kennedy Road where Resources Unite hosts its regular food giveaways, Reps. Chuck Isenhart and Lindsay James took aim at a bill that would impose an asset test on Iowa families receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits and create a new system to enforce that restriction.
“What I want to do first is start with the punchline,” Isenhart said. “(This bill) will not result and is not designed to result in people who qualify for food assistance getting food assistance.”
The bill, Senate File 494, passed the House largely along party lines Friday and is expected to be signed into law by Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds.
A legislative analysis estimates the proposed law would cause some 2,800 Iowans to lose SNAP benefits over the next several years, with thousands more expected to lose access to Medicaid, the Child Health Insurance Program, and the Family Investment Program.
Isenhart criticized the bill for adding onerous paperwork requirements to programs meant for people in crisis and for writing into law an administrative rule setting SNAP eligibility at 160% of the poverty line. He called on residents to call the governor’s office and petition her to veto the bill.
James characterized the bill as “cruel” and noted that cutting Iowans from public assistance programs meant tens of millions of federal dollars would instead go to other states.
“Not only will it harm Iowans, but it will harm our state,” said James. “Those are Iowans’ dollars that will be lost to other states.”
Representatives from area social service agencies joined the legislators.
Morgan Frazer, the new executive director of Dubuque Rescue Mission, said demand for the nonprofit’s services, which include free meals in its cafeteria, had increased “threefold” over the past year.
“Our Legislature has been judge and jury, and has not taken the words of Jesus seriously,” he said.
Tom Townsend, of Dubuque Area Labor Harvest, noted a similar increase in demand at his pantry, sayingthe Labor Harvest had to conduct exclusively outdoor giveaways with the volume of people soliciting the pantry’s services.
The Labor Harvest came close to exhausting its operating budget late last year before being boosted by $75,000 in federal CARES Act funding from the City of Dubuque.
“I would challenge any legislator or the governor to visit any of the food pantries in the state,” Townsend said.
Local Republicans maintain the bill rightly limits SNAP to those with the greatest need.
“If somebody isn’t eligible, then the federal government shouldn’t be subsidizing them,” said Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade.
Bradley and Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, said the bill would serve as a bulwark against welfare fraud.
“Unfortunately, the paperwork is to verify people,” said Koelker. “It’s a reasonable policy to ask for the taxpayers.”
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service found Iowa disqualified only 322 of the more than 300,000 residents who received SNAP in fiscal year 2020 and convicted only four people of fraud.
Isenhart also said the Legislature should work to pass other food assistance bills, like increasing the amount Iowa puts into the Double Up Food Bucks program or implementing universal free school lunches.
Bradley said he favored both options, citing the health benefits of both. Koelker said she would have to evaluate any food assistance legislation based on its cost.
Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, said the bill ensures real time eligibility to qualify for services.
“The asset test allows for $15,000 in liquid assets (cash), a home up to any value, a car worth any amount of money and even a second car worth up to $10,000,” Lundgren said in an emailed statement. “Iowa’s bill is 30% more generous than the federal government allowance by allowing up to 160% of the federal poverty level income to qualify.”
Lundgren noted one of the most important components of the bill is for child support recovery, ensuring that the 40,000 moms or dads who are not getting child support payments can recover them.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
