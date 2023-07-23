Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
I went to the Centralia-Peosta Fire Department training in first aid recently. I was blown away at all the work the people at the department put in to set up to teach us.
They taught us general knowledge that all families should know for everyday life. The department answered every question and made me feel involved. I feel very safe in my community.
