I encourage everyone to vote for Brad Cavanagh as our next mayor. I firmly believe that he will be the best leader for measured consensus after deep deliberation on important issues.
When I do not have deep personal knowledge of candidates, I carefully research and consult with those who have known the candidate for years. I daily read TH articles regarding our City Council as well as all our elected or appointed officials. I not only consider their final stand but also the careful reasoning they bring to those votes.
Brad made two personal visits to my home, the first when he ran for office in 2018. At that time, we had a long and deep-dive into his background and well-thought-out personal beliefs which convinced me of his convictions.
From someone I trust who has known Brad since his teen years, I know that my own observations of Brad are spot-on as a truly principled, kind person who cares for all members of society: from those who struggle to survive and thrive to those who have the means to be ongoing contributors to a city, state, nation and even beyond.
Mayors are truly important to their communities. We count on them to be us and for us. Brad will be an outstanding hallmark of all that Dubuque is and, most importantly, what we can continually become.