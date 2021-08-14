Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021

Gronen-Drazkowski — John Gronen and Kaylee Drazkowski, of Dubuque, a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

Rodenberg — David and Ashley Rodenberg, of Garna- villo, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Tags

Recommended for you