With former President Jimmy Carter in failing health, it should give some of us pause to think about what kind of man he has been, compared to some recent presidents.
Carter has been an honest man of the people, not beholden to any Koch brothers or any other large companies that try to buy the office. He saved hundreds of thousands of lives with the Middle East accord he worked out with leaders in countries on the precipice of a war that would eventually have involved the whole territory. He has worked for poor and undereducated Americans to get them food, medication and most importantly education. He was a peanut farmer. A real peanut farmer unlike some of our more recent ones who claim to be businessmen, oil producers and social workers. Carter was real. He told us the truth when he knew it would lose the election for him.
You could believe him when he endorsed another candidate. But he was at his best after the people voted him out. Habitat for Humanity. Working to help minorities. Staying away from politics, for the most part. Jimmy Carter did more for America than more than half of the presidents before him, and he did it without lying to us or lying to our enemies. Most importantly, he has had dignity, humbleness and a faith in God that could not be shaken. God bless this good man!
