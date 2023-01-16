For northwest Illinois’ senior citizens, the Senior Resource Center is meant to ensure that support is only a phone call away.
The Senior Resource Center is a care coordination unit in Jo Daviess and Stephenson counties in Illinois, connecting residents age 60 and older and residents who have disabilities with state-funded support and programs. While many of the agency’s services are free for all seniors, assistant director Amanda Faivre said the Senior Resource Center has a focus on “low-asset” residents.
The agency’s leading service is its community care program, which helps older residents maintain their independence as they age. Case managers meet clients in their homes to make a determination of need assessment.
Resources available to Jo Daviess County residents through community care include access to automated medication dispensers, emergency call buttons and in-home assistance.
The Illinois Department on Aging contracts with area providers to fulfill these services and funds them.
“We are the coordinators to make sure our clients are getting the service they need,” said case management supervisor Christine Gentry.
The Senior Resource Center also administers the Department on Aging’s Adult Protective Services program, which addresses abuse, neglect and exploitation of elderly residents.
“We can help in situations where someone is being abused, self-neglecting or being exploited financially,” Faivre said.
The agency’s information and assistance program, which Faivre calls the center’s “front line,” answers residents’ questions and helps connect and sign them up for Medicare Savings Programs, health insurance counseling through the Senior Health Insurance Program, and the state real estate tax deferral program, among others.
“Maybe they just need to get signed up or don’t know how something works, we can answer their questions,” Faivre said. “Really any paperwork or forms anybody has questions about.”
The Senior Resource Center also has grant funding to cover prescription costs, dental bills, transportation to medical services, or even just keeping up on one’s utilities.
The agency also administers the Illinois Benefit Access Program, which offers a discounted rate on license plate removal for persons with disabilities and residents 65 and older. Residents who meet the income restrictions — less than $33,562 for a single-person household, as of 2020 — pay only $10 for renewal.
To reach residents of the large and rural Jo Daviess County, the agency sets up community outreach sites every month in towns across the county to meet clients in person, advertising the events in local publications. Regular meeting locations include the Stockton library, the Old Stone Hotel in Warren, and the West Galena Township offices.
The agency also coordinates with Jo Daviess County Transit to provide in-county medical rides to seniors age 60 and older.
“We want to make sure we’re reaching everyone we can in Jo Daviess County,” Faivre said.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
