MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Early next year, the upgraded Jackson County Regional Health Center will be open and ready to better assist patients with both everyday maladies as well as those seeking treatment for COVID-19.
“There will be some advantages for treatment of patients with COVID,” said Hospital President Curt Coleman. “We did make some changes to our design in the heating and ventilation system about halfway through the project because when we originally designed the building, COVID was not a concern. We did go back and address some of those issues.”
Coleman said construction on the county’s new $37 million hospital should be complete by late December with its opening day planned for Feb. 11.
“We are really excited,” Coleman said. “This has been a long time coming for us and our staff, and we do think that the new hospital facility is something that people are really proud of.”
Thanks to federal aid from the CARES Act and other COVID-19 financial assistance programs, the project has remained in budget, he said.
The new hospital located at 601 Hospital Drive in Maquoketa will be 72,000 square-feet, about 55,000 square-feet smaller than the current facility, but will still have all of the same health care services.
“The biggest benefit is that the space will be more easily accessible,” Coleman said. “It will be a lot easier to find your way around. The building isn’t so expansive. It is much more compact and efficient. It will be easier for patients to get around.”
Coleman added that the new facility will also have a better air ventilation system helping lessen the spread of COVID-19.
“It comes with having upgraded air handling systems that allow us to create spaces for what they call ‘negative airflow,’” he said. “What negative airflow means is that more air is coming into the room than going out of the room.”
Earlier this year, the hospital’s board of directors met with the Maquoketa City Council and Jackson County Economic Alliance to discuss the fate of the old hospital with hopes of gaining residents’ input, said David Heiar, senior adviser with the alliance.
“Most of the people who were there were thinking for residential purposes,” he said. “Certainly that type of use would be considered most appropriate.”
Heiar said the hospital board is hoping to put together a request for proposal at the end of this year in hopes of talking with local developers who may be interested in purchasing the old hospital and either repurposing some of the buildings or building a completely new structure on the 12-acre lot.
“I have talked with developers who have different perspectives,” he said. “There will be some representatives of the hospital board and our office to evaluate the various proposals, and we will evaluate which we think will be the best interest for the community.”