In just a few weeks, we will be electing a new mayor for Dubuque. I am supporting Brad Cavanagh because this is what I know and see in him:
• Fine, honorable CHARACTER, experienced through school, family and community interactions.
• CARE and respect for all residents of Dubuque.
• CHAMPION for inclusivity and problem-solving.
• Proven CAPABILITY on City Council and in service to the community.
• CONSCIOUS of current issues and tomorrow’s needs.
• Excellent COMMUNICATOR open to input/feedback from all citizens.
• COLLABORATIVE approach that will help assure a promising future for Dubuque.
CONCLUSION? Join me in voting for Brad Cavanagh for mayor on Tuesday, Nov. 2.